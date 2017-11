Oct 31 (Reuters) - eHealth Inc

* eHealth Inc says ‍entered into a proxy direct enrollment agreement with centers for medicare and medicaid services​

* eHealth Inc says ‍by signing de proxy agreement, co may utilize a new qualified health plan enrollment process

* eHealth Inc - ‍term of de proxy agreement ends on day before first day of open enrollment period for benefit year beginning Jan 1, 2019​