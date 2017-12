Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ehi Car Services Ltd:

* EHI CAR SERVICES ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF A SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL

* EHI CAR SERVICES - IN RESPONSE TO NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM GOLIATH ADVISORS RECEIVED BY CO, BOARD FORMED SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE PROPOSAL