BRIEF-Ehi Car Services announces receipt Of preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire co

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ehi Car Services Ltd:

* EHI CAR SERVICES ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE THE COMPANY

* EHI CAR SERVICES LTD - ‍BOARD RECEIVED PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PROPOSAL LETTER FROM GOLIATH ADVISORS LIMITED

* EHI CAR SERVICES LTD - ‍BOARD ‎PLANS TO EVALUATE PROPOSAL LETTER​

* EHI CAR SERVICES LTD - ‍GOLIATH PROPOSED TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO FOR $13.35 IN CASH PER ADS OR $6.675 IN CASH PER COMMON SHARE OF CO