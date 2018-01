Jan 9 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd:

* EISAI AND MERCK RECEIVE BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AS COMBINATION THERAPY FOR ADVANCED AND/OR METASTATIC RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

