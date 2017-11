Nov 1 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co

* Q3 earnings per share $1.47

* El Paso Electric Co - qtrly operating revenues $297.5 million versus $323.2 million

* El Paso Electric Co - sees ‍earnings for 2017 in a range of $2.30 to $2.50 per basic share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: