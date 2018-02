Feb 27 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $196.15 MILLION VERSUS $188 MILLION

* PROVIDING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE‍​

* REACHED IMPORTANT MILESTONE IN Q4 WHEN PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED UNOPPOSED SETTLEMENT IN CO'S 2017 TEXAS RATE CASE Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2EVabn1) Further company coverage: