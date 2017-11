Nov 14 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd

* Elbit systems reports third quarter of 2017 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 revenue $800.7 million versus $780.8 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.57

* Q3 backlog of orders at $7.6 billion​