BRIEF-Elbit Systems to reorganize the business of CYBERBIT
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 早上7点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Elbit Systems to reorganize the business of CYBERBIT

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd -

* Elbit systems to reorganize the business of CYBERBIT

* Elbit Systems Ltd - Will reorganize business of CYBERBIT solutions ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary

* Elbit Systems Ltd - Defense Cyber Intelligence and Cyber Security business will be integrated with Elbit Systems land

* Elbit Systems Ltd - Reorganization will become effective as of January 1, 2018

* Elbit Systems Ltd - C4i division and commercial cyber business will continue to operate under CYBERBIT Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

