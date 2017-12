Dec 20 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd:

* ‍ELBIT SYSTEMS U.S. SUBSIDIARY TO PROVIDE DYNCORP INTERNATIONAL WITH LCCS FOR U.S. ARMY‘S C-26 AND UC-35 AIRCRAFT FLEET​

* ‍AWARD IS FOR A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF UP TO $25 MILLION AND ADDITIONAL FIVE SINGLE YEAR OPTION PERIODS​

* ‍IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED, TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE WILL BE UP TO $176 MILLION​