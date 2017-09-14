BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from Greek government​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from greek government

* Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍arbitration is pursuant to provisions of contract between Greek State & Hellas Gold

* Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍"We will vigorously defend our rights and employ all legal means at our disposal"​