BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from Greek government​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日 / 中午12点21分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from Greek government​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from greek government

* Eldorado - co’s ‍Greek unit got formal notice from Greece’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Energy initiating domestic arbitration​

* Eldorado Gold - ‍arbitration notice alleges that technical study for Madem Lakkos Metallurgical Plant in Stratoni Valley, submitted in Dec 2014, is “deficient​”

* Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍arbitration is pursuant to provisions of contract between Greek State & Hellas Gold

* Eldorado Gold - notice alleges technical study submitted in Dec 2014 is deficient; is in violation of transfer contract, environmental terms of project​

* Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍“We will vigorously defend our rights and employ all legal means at our disposal”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

