BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

* Says ‍received approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure and installation permit for paste plant at Olympias​

* Says ‍at this time, remaining outstanding is issuance of amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries Flotation Plant​

* Says ‍remaining outstanding is issuance include other matters including, but not limited to, relocation of antiquities at Skouries Site​

* Says upon receipt of required Skouries Permit, company will then be in a position to re-assess its investment options in greece​