Nov 21 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Eldorado Resorts says terminated purchase agreement,dated Aug 22, 2016 pursuant to which co agreed to sell hotel to Kicks Entertainment- SEC filing

* Eldorado - Kicks Entertainment​ did not get required gaming approvals prior deal termination date; co retained Kicks Entertainment's $20.0 million deposit