Jan 30 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc:

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.60

* QUARTERLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $1.16 BILLION VERSUS $1.15 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF ABOUT $3.25

* ‍​SEES FY 2018 NET REVENUE OF ABOUT $5.10 BILLION

* FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK INCLUDES NEGATIVE NET IMPACT OF ABOUT $0.48 PER SHARE DUE TO APPLICATION OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* IN QUARTER, RECOGNIZED $176 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE, OR ABOUT $0.57/SHARE, DUE TO APPLICATION OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* SEES FY 2018 NET BOOKINGS OF ABOUT $5.15 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $1.60 BILLION