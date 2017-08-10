BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Electronics For Imaging Inc

* Electronics For Imaging Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing‍​

* Electronics For Imaging says is assessing effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls & internal control over financial reporting

* Electronics For Imaging says expects to report material weakness in internal control over financial reporting

* Electronics For Imaging says co's Audit Committee of Board conducting independent review on effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls

* Electronics For Imaging says retained independent professionals to assist in review on effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls