2 天前
BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging may be unable to file Q2 10-Q on time
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点52分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging may be unable to file Q2 10-Q on time

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Electronics For Imaging Inc

* Electronics For Imaging-postponing conference call for Q2 preliminary results to enable co to complete assessment of timing of recognition of revenue​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍assessment is related to certain transactions involving sales contract for one or more large format printers​

* Electronics For Imaging-in process of completing assessment of effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls & internal control on financial reporting​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍expects to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting related to the matter​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍also expects to report that EFI's disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍EFI may be unable to file its form 10-Q for Q2 of 2017 on a timely basis​

* Electronics For Imaging-‍audit committee of board is conducting independent review related to matter, retained independent professionals to assist in review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

