BRIEF-Electrum Special Acquisition Corp shareholders approve extension of date to consummate a business combination

June 6 (Reuters) - Electrum Special Acquisition Corp :
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corporation shareholders approve extension of date to consummate a business combination
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp- shareholders have approved an extension of date by which it must complete a business combination to October 8, 2017
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp - Co's sponsor agreed to contribute to company as a loan $0.025 for each public share that was not redeemed
* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp - first contribution will be deposited into trust account no later than June 17, 2017 to fund calendar month through July 10, 2017