BRIEF-Element Fleet Management CEO Bradley Nullmeyer To Retire

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Element Fleet Management Corp:

* ELEMENT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE, ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION AND FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP - DAN JAUERNIG TO BECOME ACTING CEO; BRADLEY NULLMEYER TO RETIRE

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP - 2017 CORE FLEET OPERATING RESULTS IN LINE WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP - EXPLORED A BROAD SPECTRUM OF ALTERNATIVES OVER PAST YEAR, INCLUDING CAPITAL STRUCTURE OPTIMIZATION, SALE OF CO

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - DETERMINED BEST WAY TO CREATE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS IS TO CONTINUE TO EXECUTE ON ITS STRATEGY

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP - TAKING ACTIONS TO ALIGN EXPENSES TO REVENUE GROWTH

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - EXPECTS 2018 CORE FLEET ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME WILL BE DOWN ABOUT 3% TO 5% ON CURRENCY NEUTRAL BASIS

* ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT - CONFIDENT IN MID- AND LONG-TERM CORE FLEET ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH RATES OF 7% TO 9% IN 2020 & BEYOND