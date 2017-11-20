FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.37
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 下午1点45分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.37

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc

* Eleven Biotherapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.37

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍topline 3-month data from phase 3 trial of Vicinium on track for mid-2018​

* Eleven Biotherapeutics - did not record any revenue for three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to revenue of $28.7 million for same period in 2016​

* Eleven Biotherapeutics - ‍anticipates cash at Sept 30, net $7.0 million raised in Nov will fund research, development programs, operations into mid-2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below