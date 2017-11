Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc-

* Eleven Biotherapeutics - ‍for 3 months ended Sept 30, co expects to report no revenue compared to $28.7 million in revenue for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016​

* Eleven Biotherapeutics - ‍intends to make accounting adjustments in financial statements in connection with finalization of accounting of Viventia deal ​ Source: (bit.ly/2zLlSZu) Further company coverage: