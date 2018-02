BRIEF-E.L.F. Beauty Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.68

Feb 27 (Reuters) - E.L.F. Beauty Inc:

* E.L.F. BEAUTY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $81.6 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.59-0.61

* SEES FISCAL 2018 NET SALES $286 MILLION - $291 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $301.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17, REVENUE VIEW $81.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CO‘S 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: