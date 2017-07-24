FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Nektar Therapeutics to develop, commercialize NKTR-358
2017年7月24日

BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Nektar Therapeutics to develop, commercialize NKTR-358

July 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* Lilly and Nektar Therapeutics announce alliance to develop and commercialize NKTR-358, an autoimmune therapy

* Says Nektar will get initial payment of $150 million, is eligible for up to $250 million additional development & regulatory milestones

* Says co, Nektar to co-develop NKTR-358 with Nektar responsible for completing Phase 1 clinical development

* Says co, Nektar will share Phase 2 development costs 75 percent Lilly and 25 percent Nektar

* Says Nektar will have option to participate in Phase 3 development on an indication-by-indication basis for NKTR-358

* Co to be responsible for all costs of global commercialization for NKTR-358; Nektar to have option to co-promote in U.S. under some conditions

* Says subject to closing of deal, co expects to incur acquired in-process research and development charge to earnings in 2017 of about $0.09 per share

* Says there will be no change to co's 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of Nektar transaction

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

