Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 18%, DOWN FROM PREVIOUS NON-GAAP EXPECTATION OF 21.5%

* SAYS CURRENTLY HAS $9 BILLION OF GLOBAL CASH, WHICH IT PLANS TO DEPLOY OVER 2018 AND 2019

* SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE GROSS DEBT BY $2 BILLION, RETURN SOME OF ITS GLOBAL CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)