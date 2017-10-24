BRIEF-Eli Lilly reports Q3 EPS $0.53

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly reports third-quarter results, announces strategic review of Elanco Animal Health

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $22.4 billion to $22.7 billion

* Q3 revenue $5.658 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.52 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.25

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.73 to $1.83

* ‍Reviewing strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health, including an initial public offering, merger, sale​

* ‍For Q3 of 2017, Alimta generated worldwide revenue of $514.5 million, which decreased 10 percent compared with Q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly ‍non-GAAP eps $1.05​

* Qtrly Cymbalta sales $‍​183.2 million versus $313.5 million

* ‍Company’s worldwide Jardiance revenue during Q3 of 2017 was $127.2 million, an increase of 168 percent compared with Q3 of 2016​

* ‍Review of strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health may also include retention of the business

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.16, revenue view $22.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍In Q3 of 2017, company recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $406.5 million​

* Co will provide an update on ​‍review of strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health no later than middle of 2018

* ‍Is exploring strategic options for Posilac, including seeking a buyer for molecule and its Augusta manufacturing site​

* Sees no product supply risk or other significant financial impact at this time following hurricane Maria​

* ‍Charges related to U.S. voluntary early retirement program will be recognized in Q4 of 2017​

* ‍Charges in Q3 are also associated with severance costs incurred as a result of actions taken to reduce company’s cost structure​

* ‍Charges in Q3 are also associated with asset impairments related to lower projected revenue for Posilac​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: