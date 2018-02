Feb 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* ELI LILLY AND CO SAYS CEO DAVID RICKS' FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDED $10.2 MILLION OF STOCK AWARDS Source text: (bit.ly/2FtOWW4)