2 个月前
BRIEF-Eli Lilly updates on study data on Jardiance
2017年6月13日 / 晚上6点16分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Eli Lilly updates on study data on Jardiance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) analysis reinforces established safety profile

* Analysis of 12,500 adults with type 2 diabetes from 19 studies showed amputations and fractures were not increased with Jardiance versus placebo

* Adverse events were assessed in people who took at least one dose of Jardiance or placebo​

* An analysis of pooled safety data from 19 studies, including EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, was well tolerated

* Ooverall safety profile of Jardiance in EMPA-REG OUTCOME was consistent with that of previous studies of Jardiance and current label information​

* Jardiance not associated with increased risk of hypoglycemia versus placebo, except in those who were on background sulfonylurea therapy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

