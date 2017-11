Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ellington Financial Llc

* Ellington Financial Llc announces extension of exchange offer of 5.25% senior notes due 2022

* Ellington- ‍extended expiration date of offer to exchange up to $86 million of 5.25% senior notes due 2022 to 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on Nov 3, 2017​