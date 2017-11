Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ellington Financial Llc:

* Ellington Financial LLC reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 including items

* Total investment income for three month period ended Sept 30 $22.4 million versus $22.7 million for three month period ended June 30‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: