BRIEF-‍Elliott Associates​ intends to recommend Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review "opportunities" including changes to capital structure
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 晚上10点12分

BRIEF-‍Elliott Associates​ intends to recommend Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review "opportunities" including changes to capital structure

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says intends to recommend Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review “opportunities” including changes to capital structure - SEC filing

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says also intends to recommend ocean rig to hire advisers to review “opportunities” including possible strategic deals

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says may develop plans or make proposals relating to changes in operations, management, board composition of Ocean Rig

* ‍Elliott Associates​ - may also develop plans or make proposals relating to changes in ownership, capital or corporate structure, dividend policy of Ocean Rig Source text: (bit.ly/2ggb22y) Further company coverage:

