BRIEF-Elliott, Elliott International & EICA collectively combines economic exposure in MEDNAX

Nov 16 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc
* Elliott says Elliott, Elliott International & EICA collectively have combined economic exposure in MEDNAX of about 7.0% of stock as of Nov 6
* Elliott Managemenet- believe MEDNAX Securities undervalued; seek to engage with MEDNAX management,board on strategic options,operational opportunities
* Elliott Managemenet- may propose potential changes in operations, management, board, potential strategic transactions involving mednax, some assets, among others
* Elliott Management says intends to talk with MEDNAX's management about operational matters, including sale of MEDNAX or some of its businesses Source text : (bit.ly/2hF1rqr) Further company coverage: