July 25 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Elliott Management says it owns combined economic exposure of about 30.9 pct of shares of common stock in Peabody Energy Corp as of April 18 - SEC filing

* Elliott Management says had previously owns combined economic exposure of about 25.4 pct of shares of common stock in Peabody Energy Corp as of April 3