BRIEF-Elliott sends letter to Energy Future regarding possible deal with Berkshire
2017年7月10日 / 下午12点47分 / 25 天内

BRIEF-Elliott sends letter to Energy Future regarding possible deal with Berkshire

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp:

* Elliott Management makes public certain confidential information regarding discussions with energy future

* Says on May 17, Energy Future Holding, Energy Future Intermediate Holding Co entered into confidentiality with Elliott, certain funds

* Says on June 4, Energy Future provided to Elliott presentation related to cash projections under some potential restructuring scenarios

* Says on July 5 sent letter to board of Energy Future Holdings regarding possible change of control deal with Berkshire Hathaway Energy

* Says in connection with discussions regarding terms of potential consensual restructuring, Energy Future submitted proposal to Elliott

* ‍Elliott Management​ in letter to Energy Future says "we fear" Berkshire transaction does not provide value that exceeds value being proposed by Elliott

* ‍Elliott Management​ in letter to Energy Future says urge Energy Future Board bring Elliott into negotiations about alternatives, including possible change of control deal with Berkshire

* ‍Elliott Management​ in letter to Energy Future says advised debtors’ management, advisors it is willing to meet with Berkshire with full transparency Source text: bit.ly/2u4bg55 Further company coverage:

