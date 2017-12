Dec 21 (Reuters) - Elringklinger Ag:

* ELRINGKLINGER SELLS EXHAUST GAS PURIFICATION BUSINESS

* SAYS CO WILL WITHDRAW FROM BUSINESS FIELD OF EXHAUST GAS PURIFICATION​

* ‍REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH A MAJOR FRENCH AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIER FOR SALE OF ITS EXHAUST GAS PURIFICATION BUSINESS​

* ‍AS PART OF AGREEMEN​T GERMAN COMPANY WILL DIVEST ITSELF FROM HUG GROUP BASED IN ELSAU, SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: