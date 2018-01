Jan 29 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc:

* ELS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 7.5 PERCENT TO $230 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $124.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY FFO AVAILABLE FOR COMMON STOCK AND OP UNIT HOLDERS $0.84/SHARE

* EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES - DURING QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017, RECORDED EXPENSE OF $4.3 MILLION RELATED TO DEBRIS REMOVAL, CLEANUP FOLLOWING HURRICANE IRMA