Nov 27 (Reuters) - Eltek Ltd:

* ELTEK REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $7.7 MILLION

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* - ‍Q3 WAS “VERY CHALLENGING” FOR COMPANY DUE TO SEVERAL “SIGNIFICANT” EQUIPMENT FAILURES​

* - "‍BETTER ORGANIZED" TO SUPPLY HIGHER SALES IN Q4, COMPARED TO Q3​