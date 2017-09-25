FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月25日 / 下午4点07分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Eltel signs letter of intent to divest Power Transmission International

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Eltel AB

* Eltel signs a letter of intent to divest Power Transmission International

* Eltel AB says contemplated transaction agreement includes sale of all Eltel’s shares in Eltel Networks Te Ab (TEAB) and its subsidiaries

* Signing and completion of transaction is expected to occur before end of 2017

* Eltel AB says transaction is estimated to have approximately eur 9.0 million negative impact in total on group’s third and fourth-quarter EBITA

* Estimates maximum cash-flow impact will be about EUR 20 million negative, main part will be recorded during remainder of 2017

* Total cost for divestment is expected to be lower than estimated ramp down cost of EUR 40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

