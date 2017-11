BRIEF-EMA grants Alnylam accelerated assessment of rare disease drug

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* European Medicines Agency (EMA) grants Alnylam accelerated assessment of patisiran for patients with hereditary attr (hattr) amyloidosis

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company on track to submit marketing authorization application (maa) and new drug application (nda) at year-end 2017​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍alnylam intends to file a marketing authorization application (maa) in european union (eu) at year-end 2017​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍alnylam plans to file a new drug application for patisiran in united states by end of 2017​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍pending regulatory approvals, alnylam will commercialize patisiran in u.s., canada and western europe​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍pending regulatory approvals sanofi genzyme commercializing product in rest of world​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: