2017年9月26日 / 下午12点30分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-EMA paediatric committee agrees to Albireo's A4250 pediatric investigation plan

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc:

* EMA’s paediatric committee agrees to Albireo’s a4250 pediatric investigation plan

* Albireo Pharma - ‍completion of pip would provide an additional two years of market exclusivity​

* Albireo Pharma - ‍plan to initiate our previously announced phase 3 trial of A4250 by year end​

* Albireo Pharma - pdco of EMA agreed to pediatric investigation plan for lead product candidate a4250 in patients with pfic

* Albireo Pharma Inc - ‍completion of agreed pip would provide an additional two years of market exclusivity in EU, making a total of 12 years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

