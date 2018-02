Feb 23 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FEBRUARY 2018

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FEBRUARY 2018 BREAST CANCER DRUG NERATINIB

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF PFIZER'S MYLOTARG FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKAEMIA‍​‍​‍​ Source (bit.ly/2FtAttD) Further company coverage: