Jan 25 (Reuters) - Emagin Corp:

* EMAGIN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS $11.5 MILLION UPSIZED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* EMAGIN- PRICED UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF 8.5 MILLION SHARES OF STOCK OF CO AND WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 3.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF COMPANY

* EMAGIN- EACH SHARE OF COMMON STOCK BEING SOLD IN FIXED COMBINATION WITH A WARRANT TO PURCHASE FOUR TENTHS OF ONE SHARE OF STOCK AT $1.35/SHARE