Oct 31 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* Embraer SA - co and American Airlines Inc signed a firm order for ten E175 jets​

* Embraer SA - ‍this new order is in addition to one placed in April for four aircraft; order is valued at $ 457 million, will be included in co’s Q4 backlog​

* Embraer SA - ‍deliveries begin in 2018 and continue through mid-2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)