BRIEF-EMC Insurance Group Inc. announces estimate for third quarter catastrophe and storm losses

Oct 18 (Reuters) - EMC Insurance Group Inc

* EMC Insurance Group - ‍expects to report Q3 2017 catastrophe and storm losses totaling about $29.4 million​

* EMC Insurance Group - ‍on a segment basis, catastrophe and storm losses expected to total about $9.9 million in property and casualty insurance segment​

* EMC Insurance - ‍reinsurance segment expects to report amount of catastrophe, storm losses totaling about $19.5 million ($0.60 per share after tax)​