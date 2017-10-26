FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMCOR Group reports Q3 EPS of $1.09 from continuing operations
2017年10月26日 / 中午11点58分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-EMCOR Group reports Q3 EPS of $1.09 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - EMCOR Group Inc

* EMCOR Group Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.70 to $3.80 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.89 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.92 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EMCOR Group Inc says ‍board authorizes an additional $100 million share repurchase program​

* EMCOR Group Inc says ‍maintains 2017 revenue guidance and raises 2017 diluted EPS guidance range​

* EMCOR Group Inc says ‍backlog as of September 30, 2017 was $3.96 billion, an increase of 1.5% from end of Q3 of last year​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $7.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

