BRIEF-EMCOR Group reports Q3 EPS of $1.09 from continuing operations

Oct 26 (Reuters) - EMCOR Group Inc

* EMCOR Group Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.70 to $3.80 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.89 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.92 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EMCOR Group Inc says ‍board authorizes an additional $100 million share repurchase program​

* EMCOR Group Inc says ‍maintains 2017 revenue guidance and raises 2017 diluted EPS guidance range​

* EMCOR Group Inc says ‍backlog as of September 30, 2017 was $3.96 billion, an increase of 1.5% from end of Q3 of last year​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $7.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S