BRIEF-EMCOR Group Says Q4 Revenue Rose 3.2 Pct To $2.01 Bln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - EMCOR Group Inc:

* EMCOR GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.10 TO $4.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.2 PERCENT TO $2.01 BILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $7.6 BILLION TO $7.7 BILLION

* BACKLOG AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $3.79 BILLION, COMPARED TO $3.90 BILLION AT END OF 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86, REVENUE VIEW $1.93 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.07, REVENUE VIEW $7.90 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S