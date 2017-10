Sept 29 (Reuters) - Emcore Corp

* On Sept 26 entered into amendment to tax benefits preservation plan, dated Sept 17, 2014 between co, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

* Says amendment to extend final expiration date of rights contained therein from October 3, 2017 to October 3, 2018 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2yN9Dc8) Further company coverage: