Feb 9 (Reuters) - Emera Inc:

* EMERA REPORTS 2017 EARNINGS AND SIGNIFICANT STRATEGIC PROGRESS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.64

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$1.06

* IN QUARTER, REPORTED NET INCOME INCLUDED A $317 MILLION EXPENSE RELATED TO ESTIMATED REVALUATION OF US NON-REGULATED DEFERRED INCOME TAXES