BRIEF-Emerald Expositions posts Q2 loss of $0.08/share
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 上午10点30分

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions posts Q2 loss of $0.08/share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc

* Emerald expositions reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $74.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.18​

* Sees‍ total revenue growth of 7.5% to 9.5%, or $348 million to $355 million for year ending December 31​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $154 million to $160 million, or growth of 1.2% to 5.2%

* Sees ‍organic revenue growth of zero percent to 2.0% for year ending December 31​

* For year ending Dec 31, co expects reported and organic revenues to trend towards lower end of previously provided guidance​

* For FY, co expects adjusted EBITDA to trend just below midpoint of previously provided guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

