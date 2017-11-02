BRIEF-Emerald Expositions reports qtrly ‍shr $0.25​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc
* Emerald Expositions reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $100.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.2 million
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc qtrly shr $0.25
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Emerald Expositions - For year-ending Dec 31, expects reported, organic revenues to fall below previously provided guidance ranges due to hurricane Irma
* Emerald Expositions - “Revenues in quarter were flat compared to Q3 of last year, largely due to impact of hurricane Irma on our Surf Expo and ISS Orlando shows” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: