BRIEF-Emerald Health Therapeutics And Namaste Technologies Announce LOI For International Partnership

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc:

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS AND NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCE LETTER OF INTENT FOR INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS - ‍UNDER LOI, EMERALD WILL ENTER MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE‘S WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, CANNMART INC​

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ SIGNED LOI TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TO SERVE AS A RETAIL CHANNEL FOR EMERALD‘S PATIENTS​

* EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍E-COMMERCE PLATFORM WILL BE DEVELOPED USING NAMASTE'S TECHNOLOGY​