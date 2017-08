BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services LP reports Q2 ‍loss per unit $0.20​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services LP

* Reg-Emerge Energy Services announces second quarter 2017 results

* Emerge Energy Services LP - ‍total volumes sold increased 11.3% from 1,251 thousand tons in Q1 of 2017 to 1,392 thousand tons in q2 of 2017​

* Emerge Energy Services LP qtrly ‍loss per unit $0.20​

* Emerge Energy Services LP qtrly ‍loss per common unit from continuing operations $0.11​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emerge Energy Services LP qtrly ‍revenues $82.6 million versus $24.8 million ​

* Emerge Energy Services LP qtrly ‍revenues $82.6 million versus $24.8 million ​

* Q2 revenue view $96.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S