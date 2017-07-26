FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍announced a licensing agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva's zika vaccine technology, ZIKV​
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点59分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍announced a licensing agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva's zika vaccine technology, ZIKV​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍announced a licensing agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva's zika vaccine technology, ZIKV​

* Emergent biosolutions inc - ‍emergent and valneva will co-develop zikv-vla1601​

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, emergent will pay Valneva eur 1 million upfront​

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍companies plan to initiate phase 1 trial in late 2017 or early 2018​

* Emergent Biosolutions - cos will share all costs until availability of phase 1 data, which is anticipated within six months from trial initiation​

* Emergent - ‍will have option to continue development arrangement with valneva for a milestone payment of eur 5 million, upon availability of phase 1 data​

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍agreement also provides valneva potential additional milestone payments of up to eur 44 million​

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - ‍companies are expected to enter into a technology transfer agreement at a later time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

